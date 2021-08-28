HIQA finds South Kerry care centre provides good quality care for residents

A HIQA report has found a South Kerry care centre provides good quality care for residents and is addressing issues of non-compliance.

An unannounced inspection was carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority at Caherciveen Community Hospital, on April 19th of this year.

The inspector's report showed the centre was compliant with the vast majority of regulations, and residents appeared very well-cared for.

The inspector noted in her report that overall, the governance and management of the centre was robust, and ensured residents received good quality, safe care and services.

The report states that residents of Caherciveen Community Hospital expressed satisfaction with all aspects of the care they received.

They told the inspector that it was a nice place to live, they felt safe and their needs were being met.

The inspector said there was a warm, welcoming and relaxed atmosphere in the centre, and interactions between staff and residents were respectful and empathetic.

The programme of activities for residents was described in the report as varied, and included arts and crafts, card games, reminisce, poetry, and movement to music.

The inspector stated it was evident that the Clinical Nurse Manager knew the residents well, while staff were very supportive, respectful and kind with residents at every opportunity.

The report said that as identified on previous inspections, there was insufficient communal space for residents and inadequate storage space for residents' personal belongings.

Caherciveen Community Hospital was non-compliant in these two areas.

The inspector acknowledged that the provider is currently addressing these issues, as additional space is being added to the premises as part of extensive refurbishment, due to be completed next month.