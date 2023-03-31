Advertisement
HIQA finds Killarney Community Hospital provides high standard of care to residents

Mar 31, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Community Hospital provides a high standard of care to residents.

That’s among the findings of a HIQA report; the Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection there on December 7th.

St Columbanus Hospital was found to be compliant across ten areas of the Health Act 2007 including staffing, infection control and fire precautions.

It was found to be substantially compliant across four areas - residents' rights, personal possessions, training and staff development and premises.

The inspector noted that Killarney Community Hospital residents were in receipt of a high standard of care by staff, with residents feeling safe and listened to.

 

