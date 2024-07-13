The health watchdog HIQA has found a Kerry direct provision centre to be mostly compliant with national standards.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at the Atlantic Lodge in Kenmare, which is an IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service) centre.

The centre provides accommodation for people seeking international protection, with 59 residents at the centre on the days of the inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of the Atlantic Lodge on April 9th and 10th this year.

This was the first inspection carried out by HIQA at the IPAS centre.

HIQA inspected across 28 areas and found Atlantic Lodge to be fully compliant in six, substantially compliant in ten, partially compliant in nine.

Inspectors found it to be non-compliant in relation to three areas - standard 10.3, and 10.4 in identification , assessment and response to special needs; and in standard 2.1 – responsive workers.

The report says two staff members had not obtained garda vetting disclosures; three had not been re-vetted within the time-frame set out in national policy; while police checks had not been obtained for two who had resided outside the state for over six months

Inspectors noted no policy was in place regarding special reception needs; while CCTV was in place in all areas, with no private space for residents to meet without CCTV.

The report found that residents at the IPAS centre were generally well supported, while the provider assisted residents to integrate into the local community.