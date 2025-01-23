Advertisement
Higher number of power outages expected in Kerry than during cold snap

Jan 23, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Photo: ESB Networks
ESB Networks expects this storm to cause a higher number of power outages in Kerry, compared to the cold snap earlier this month.

When people are reporting electricity outages, they are asked to have their MPRN number at hand.

That's the request of the ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell.

The MPRN is a customer's meter point reference number, which utility companies use to identify their connection point.

Mr Scannell says those with electric gates should know how to override them manually before the storm arrives:

A live forecast is available below:

