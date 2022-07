Gardaí are undertaking a 'high-visibility campaign on Kerry trains and trams this evening to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Gardaí will have crime prevention advice stands at the Tralee station.

Patrols will continue until 11 o'clock tonight at several lines around the country.

Superintendent Barry Doyle, from the Garda Community Engagement Bureau says 'annoyance' and 'theft' are among the most common incidents reported.