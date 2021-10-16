High Court ruling in favour of South Kerry Greenway welcomed by local representatives

The High Court's decision not to allow further appeals against the South Kerry Greenway has been welcomed by local representatives in Kerry.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys refused permission for his decision to dismiss two legal challenges against the greenway to be appealed.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the decision, adding she looks forward to the project moving forward.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the decision is good news for South Kerry, and Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Michael Cahill says he hopes this can be the green light to commence the physical project.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, who announced the news, says he hopes the project can now go ahead without any further delays or challenges.