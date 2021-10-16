Advertisement
News

High Court ruling in favour of South Kerry Greenway welcomed by local representatives

Oct 16, 2021 15:10 By radiokerrynews
High Court ruling in favour of South Kerry Greenway welcomed by local representatives High Court ruling in favour of South Kerry Greenway welcomed by local representatives
Share this article

The High Court's decision not to allow further appeals against the South Kerry Greenway has been welcomed by local representatives in Kerry.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys refused permission for his decision to dismiss two legal challenges against the greenway to be appealed.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the decision, adding she looks forward to the project moving forward.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the decision is good news for South Kerry, and Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Michael Cahill says he hopes this can be the green light to commence the physical project.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, who announced the news, says he hopes the project can now go ahead without any further delays or challenges.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus