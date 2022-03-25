Advertisement
High Court hearing set to review appointment of councillors to local development network body

Mar 25, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrynews
High Court hearing set to review appointment of councillors to local development network body
Central Criminal Court
A Castleisland councillor has received a date for a High Court judicial review into how two county councillors were appointed to the board of a local development network body.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly took legal action against Kerry County Council after Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were elected to the North East West Kerry Development Board.

Cllr Farrely claimed the larger parties abused a grouping system used for voting.

Both councillors were nominated to the board following two rounds of voting in November 2020.

Justice Charles Meenan put a stay on the nominations until the full case is heard.

A date has been set for the High Court in Dublin on March 31st.

