High Court bail refused for Killarney man charged with brother’s murder

Bail has been refused in the High Court for a Killarney man charged with murdering his brother.

An application was made on behalf of Patrick Dooley today in Dublin, but was turned down.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court next month.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney is charged with the murder of his brother, 43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

Patrick Dooley had been due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning via video link, but his solicitor, Padraig O’Connell indicated bail was being sought for his client at a High Court sitting in Dublin today.

It’s since been confirmed that the bail application has been refused, so Patrick Dooley has been remanded in custody to Cork Prison, to appear at Tralee District Court via video link on November 9th.

The dead man’s cousin, 41-year-old Thomas Dooley, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, is also charged with his murder.

He appeared at Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Cork Prison, and was remanded in custody to appear again at the court via video link on November 23rd.