Heritage Minister believed to have asked department to examine future of Tralee Courthouse

It’s believed the Minister for Heritage has asked his department to examine the future of Tralee Courthouse.

The Court Service has been looking at potentially moving facilities from the building, which is in need of modernisation, including making it wheelchair accessible.

The agency says a number of options for the provision of an improved courthouse for Tralee remain under consideration.

This includes moving facilities to the Island of Geese/Denny site, or Ballymullen.

Chair of the Green Party in Kerry, Anluan Dunne says he’s been working to have Tralee Courthouse re-assessed by the Department of Heritage to continue its use by the Courts Service.

Mr Dunne says it’s his understanding the Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan is of the view that Tralee Courthouse is a significant heritage building of importance to the town centre.

He says Minister Noonan visited the courthouse recently in an informal capacity, and said it was a really impressive building to have in the heart of an Irish town.

It’s believed the Minister has asked his department to form an opinion on the courthouse and how it might be adapted into a modern court building, as has happened in other locations.

Anluan Dunne, who’s also Tralee Area Representative for the Greens, has developed an online survey to seek people’s views on the future of Tralee Courthouse.

It can be accessed until October 1st at anluan.ie, with the results to be published in October.