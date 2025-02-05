Heritage laws stopping Kerry businesses running efficiently

Businesses in heritage towns in Kerry are being hindered from running their businesses efficiently.

That's according to the cathaoirleach of Listowel municipal district (MD) Jimmy Moloney.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says planning guidelines are preventing many businesses in historical towns like Listowel and Kenmare from installing solar panels.

He says such measures would help businesses save money on electricity, and lessen their impact on the environment.

He stressed the staff at the council's transport department are not to blame because they are simply following national guidelines.

Cathaoirleach Moloney is trying to change theses rules, which he says wouldn't cost any money: