Helicopter and drone surveillance to be deployed to combat illegal gorse fires in Kerry

Mar 2, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Helicopter and drone surveillance to be deployed to combat illegal gorse fires in Kerry
National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Conservation Ranger, Left, Danny O'Keeffe, Regional Manager, Killarney National Park, assessing the Uplands of Killarney National Park - Cores Mountain. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Helicopters and drones will be deployed daily to monitor upland areas around Kerry in a bid to combat illegal gorse fires.

Such fires have been raging across the county over the past three weeks.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says it was aware of over 300 gorse fires in Kerry and parts of Cork yesterday alone.

The cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch from March 1st to August 31st is an offence.

Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan praised the Kerry Fire Service for its response to recent fires.

The Green Party TD says more conservation rangers are also being deployed in tandem with aerial surveillance to try and prevent illegal gorse fires:

