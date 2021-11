A Kerry TD says the delay in rolling out broadband is 'extremely worrying' to rural Ireland.

Fewer than 3,000 homes and businesses have been connected to high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

The target is to reach 115 thousand premises by the end of January next year, but by then the figure is only expected to be 60 thousand.

Michael Healy-Rae is calling on the Government to honour its commitment to deliver broadband: