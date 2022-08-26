Health watchdog notes issues around protection against infection in Kerry residential facility

The health watchdog has noted a residential centre in Kerry was non-compliant in regard to protection against infection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Mountain View residential centre in May.

Mountain View is a residential service which cares for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Advertisement

The facility caters to two females between the ages of 18 to 65.

HIQA inspected 13 areas and found Mountain View Residential Centre to be compliant in 1, substantially compliant in 10 and non-compliant in 2 areas.

The centre is divided in two to provide each resident with their own separate living area.

Advertisement

The inspector noted that both residents appeared calm and comfortable, and while parts of the premises provided were well maintained, some areas required some maintenance.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in staffing and current arrangements did not meet the assessed needs of the residents.

Management said recruitment is underway and posts are expected to be filled by the end of August.

Advertisement

However, in the interim, agency staffing has been sourced.

During the inspection, gaps were noted in cleaning records, the laundry of one resident was seen on the floor and dead millipedes were observed in a light fixture.

Management said the importance of consistent cleaning will be addressed and staff have been remindd to complete the daily contact tracing log.