Health Minister wants to hear what can be done to fill vacancies at UHK

The Minister for Health wants to find out what can be done to attract staff to vacant positions at University Hospital Kerry.

Stephen Donnelly was speaking on a visit to the county today.

He says currently the vacancies at UHK include positions for nine nurses, 16 midwives, 14 consultants, 11 non-consultant hospital doctors, and 25 heath and social care professionals.

Minister Donnelly says while progress is being made in the health service, he acknowledges recruitment and retention of staff are major obstacles to dealing with trolley figures and long waiting lists.

He says, however, he’s looking forward to talking to UHK staff and management today about how medical professionals can be attracted to work long-term in Kerry.

Meanwhile, speaking to Radio Kerry, Stephen Donnelly said he wants to stay on as Minister for Health after any end of year cabinet reshuffle.