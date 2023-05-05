Health Minister sanctions hiring of extra nurses at University Hospital Kerry

The Health Minister says the plan to recruit more health service staff is a game changer.

Stephen Donnelly is in the county to address The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation conference in Killarney today.

Yesterday, he announced funding for 800 extra nurses through this years budget.

Minister Donnelly met with general manager of University Hospital Kerry, Mary Fitzgerald and sanctioned the hiring of nurses needed at the hospital.

He says the health service is looking at recruitment for Kerry, more beds and investing in discharge services in facilities.

Meanwhile, Minister Donnelly says there will be investment in hiring and counselling in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

He says young people could be seen by counsellors at early-intervention and low-level intervention stage;

Minister Donnelly says a psychiatry led approach is necessary in the service.

He says if this is addressed, it’ll provide more resources for young people with serious mental health challenges and cut queues.