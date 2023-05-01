'Guarded' welcome to plans to pause Ukrainians' move from Cahersiveen

A local councillor has given a guarded welcome to the announcement that Ukrainian refugees living in Cahersiveen will not be relocated tomorrow as previously announced.

It emerged on Friday that the Department of Integration had issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre in the town informing that they were to moved on Tuesday.

It's understood around 80 Ukrainian refugees live there.

It's believed that around half of residents were to be moved to another residence in Cahersiveen, however, the remainder- including children - were to be sent to Tralee.

The department told Radio Kerry News on Friday that Skellig Accommodation Centre was previously successful in applying to host international protection applicants.

It says as an interim measure, those fleeing Ukraine were accommodated there. The Department of Integration said there's now a severe shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants and as such, the Skellig Accommodation Centre is required in order to prevent asylum seekers from becoming homeless.

Today it was announced that the decision had been paused.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said:"I am again imploring the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, not to move the Ukrainian refugees out of Cahersiveen in South Kerry to a new location, as announced on Friday."

“The Ukrainian people who are fleeing war in their native country, have settled in well in Cahersiveen, with some finding employment, attending courses, their children attending local schools, joining local sporting organisations, making new friends, etc. By moving them again, we are visiting more trauma on them, making them move residence, move course, move school, lose jobs and lose friends. There is no guarantee that options will be as good at a different location" said the Fianna Fáil man.

"Some of them are working in local supermarkets, local restaurants, local bars, local offices, local shops, local hairdressing saloons, etc, and some of them have started up and more are in the process of starting up their own businesses" said Councillor Cahill.

"Kerry County Council has confirmed to me that they have made a very strong case against this major upheaval in Cahersiveen to the Department," said the Rossbeigh based Councillor.

"The Ukrainian Emergency Response Team here in Kerry has done tremendous work in helping the Ukrainian community to settle into life here in Kerry and in this case in Cahersiveen. The Department of Education, our schools, Kerry ETB, English classes, the Department of Soctal Protection, South Kerry Development Partnership, the HSE, Tusla, Acard in Cahersiveen and numerous other agencies and organisations have put thousands of hours into helping the Ukrainian community settle into a new life here in Cahersiveen. Bare in mind that many of these services are already stretched to the limit. This decision will undo all the great work that has been carried out," stated Cllr Cahill.

"Caherciveen is a small rural town with a population of approximately one thousand people. Currently there are approximately 400 Ukrainians in the town. It is very much a family orientated town that has welcomed Ukrainian families with open arms" stated the councillor.

"These families are very well settled in Cahersiveen and should be allowed rebuild their lives" added Cllr Cahill.