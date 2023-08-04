Advertisement
News

Growing calls for the state to purchase Conor Pass lands

Aug 4, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Growing calls for the state to purchase Conor Pass lands
There are growing political calls for the Government to acquire lands on the Conor Pass which are for sale.

The almost 1,400-acre landholding includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes, and has an overall guide price of around €10 million.

The Green Party in Kerry has called for the state to step in, so that the lands could become a national park.

Sinn Féin supports such a measure, with Kerry TD, Pa Daly saying the purchase could represent an important step for sustainable tourism.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald is urging Kerry County Council to write to the government to purchase the lands.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne believes it’s a huge opportunity.

