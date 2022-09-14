Advertisement
Green Party Tralee rep says retrofitting grants really important for childcare sector

Sep 14, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Green Party Tralee rep says retrofitting grants really important for childcare sector
The Green Party representative for Tralee says retrofitting grants for childcare facilities are really important for the sector.

Anluan Dunne was speaking after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman announced that grants from between €35,000 and €75,000 will be available to upgrade childcare facilities.

The funding will allow for retrofitting and green energy works, under the Building Blocks – Improvement Grant, and those eligible can apply in the fourth quarter of this year.

Anluan Dunne says these facilities are where children spend many hours in the day, and it’s critical they are energy efficient to keep operating costs under control.

He adds these grants will provide a warm and healthy environment for children, while reducing the cost of heating and energy for childcare providers.

 

