Green light to extend and redevelop Killarney guesthouse

Plans to extend and redevelop a Killarney guesthouse have been given the go ahead.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to O'Shea's Castle Lodge Guest House (Killarney) Ltd for the plans at Castle Lodge on the Muckross Road.

The plans involve the demolition of sections of the existing Castle Lodge guesthouse and two single storey out-offices on Muckross Road, Killarney.

The demolition of a commercial unit which fronts onto the Ross Road is also included. The owners of Castle Lodge are to build eight guest bedrooms, a breakfast room, and kitchen over two storeys, in lieu of what's to be demolished on the Muckross Road.

There's to be a new two-storey extension to the rear of the guesthouse for storage, laundry, and plant room facilities. There are also proposals for nine one-bedroom guest suites in a new three-storey building fronting onto Ross Road.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to O'Shea's Castle Lodge Guest House (Killarney) Ltd, subject to 17 conditions.

