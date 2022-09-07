Green light for west Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina to expand

An Bord Pleanála has given the go ahead for west Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina to expand.

The factory, on the Shannon Estuary, off N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and is one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick region.

Aluminium firm EN+, which is controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, is the majority shareholder of Russian aluminium giant, Rusal, which owns Aughinish Alumina.

The West Limerick company processes bauxite, which is a sedimentary rock with a relatively high aluminium content.

The company has been granted planning permission to expand the Bauxite Disposal Area, which is used for leftover bauxite residue associated with production of alumina.

Aughinish Alumina has also been given permission to extend the permitted borrow pit which is an area of quarried stone, and to extend the existing Salt Cake Disposal Cell; salt cake is a by-product in the aluminium recycling process.

A number of concerns were raised, including the impact on bottlenose dolphins in the estuary, and the increased potential for an environmental disaster.

An Bord Pleanála, however, has given the go ahead to the development.

It stated it would be in accordance with proper planning and sustainable development, as it wouldn’t be prejudicial to public health, and it would be acceptable in terms of its impact on local amenities and in terms of traffic safety.