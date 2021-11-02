Green light for multi-million-euro Dingle Distillery development

The multi-million-euro redevelopment of Dingle Distillery has been given the go ahead.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission, subject to 13 conditions.

The planning application was originally made in April, but the council had sought further information, before a final decision was made in recent days.

Dingle Distillery is planning a major redevelopment, which could create up to 50 jobs.

It applied to Kerry County Council last April for planning permission to demolish a small section of the existing distillery at the old mill, Milltown, Dingle, and construct an area of over 1,700sqm.

This is to include a circular, three-storey tower with reception, visitor centre, bar and viewing balcony, and extended production and storage facilities.

Council planners sought further information on the plans in June, which was submitted in September.

A number of submissions were made on the plans, one of which raised the possible increase in noise from the bar which is proposed to open until 10 o’clock each night.

The increase in traffic to the site, and concerns around the safety of road users were also raised.

The council has now, however, granted permission for the development, subject to 13 conditions.

Dingle Distillery first opened in 2012, and produces whiskey, vodka, and gin, employing 18 people.

The owners say the proposed event space would be available for concerts, festivals, and private hire, and they’ll support local craftspeople by offering their produce for sale.