Green light for long-awaited Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

An Bord Pleanala has given the go ahead to the long-awaited Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade.

Planning applications for housing developments in the South Kerry town have been refused for a number of years, as there isn’t adequate capacity in the current facility.

The grant of permission is subject to five conditions, but there’s still an eight-week window where any application for leave to apply for judicial review can be made.

Local councillor Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen says if there's no judicial review, he believes the upgrade to Kenmare’s wastewater treatment plant would be finished in 18 months.

He says this will allow housing developments to begin.