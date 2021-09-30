Green light for Killarney skatepark

The green light has been given to plans for a skatepark in Killarney.

Kerry County Council is to construct the facility within the grounds of Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, at a cost of €220,000.

Advertisement

Killarney’s new skatepark is to cost €220,000, with the council having made a funding application under the Sports Capital Funding 2021.

It’ll be developed at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 2km from the town centre.

It’s to consist of a flat slab with integrated street features such as rails and grind blocks, but with no bowl.

Advertisement

It’s to be made using a smooth concrete to minimise noise pollution, and will be located within a green area of the leisure centre grounds, away from residential areas.

It’ll open 9am to 9pm in the summertime, and 9am to 6pm in the winter; closing during hours of darkness as there’ll be no lighting.

There’ll be CCTV at the skatepark and a perimeter fence with lockable gates; it’ll be insured and maintained by the council.

Advertisement

The proposed development went out on public consultation during the summer, with 26 submissions or observations made on it.

The matter came before Killarney Municipal District councillors, who voted in favour of the development.