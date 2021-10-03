Green light for extension to south Kerry five-star hotel

A south Kerry five-star hotel has been given the green light for an extension.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Sheen Hotel Propco Limited for the works at the Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare.

The development involves the change of use of an existing stable to a food and drinks premises, as well as building extensions to the front and rear of it.

It’ll comprise a restaurant, bar, kitchen, function room, and associated facilities, with an outdoor seating area.

The plans also include the conversion of existing storage rooms in an annex of the building into three new stables, to replace the one being converted.