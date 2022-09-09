Advertisement
Green hydrogen energy could be huge opportunity for Kerry

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Green hydrogen energy could be huge opportunity for Kerry
Green hydrogen energy represents a huge opportunity for Kerry.

That’s according to Mark Hanley of Emerald Hydrogen, a Kerry company which has been researching hydrogen since 2016.

He says Kerry could be a base for green hydrogen in Ireland because of its accessibility and its educational facilities.

Green hydrogen is produced by completely renewable sources, and can also be used to store excess energy that would otherwise be lost.

Mark Hanley says the government has to roll back on bureaucracy for these kinds of projects.

