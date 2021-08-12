Advertisement
Green energy company using remote working to expand Kerry workforce

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Green energy company using remote working to expand Kerry workforce
A newly formed green energy company is using remote working to grow its Kerry workforce.

ActionZero has been established following the merger of Energy Service and Killarney-based Straightline Energy Solutions.

Over the next three years, it will grow the workforce of 22 staff in Kerry and Cork.

The 80 positions will include sales, operations, engineering, finance and R&D

The company has developed patented heating technology to help industry and businesses dramatically reduce their carbon foot print.

CEO of ActionZero, Denis Collins says the climate change crisis can be viewed as an opportunity:

