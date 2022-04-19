Green energy company to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two years

A green energy company is to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two years.

ActionZero, based in Cork, has announced a partnership with Bon Secours Health System to reduce carbon emissions across the groups network of hospitals.

The green energy company is implementing a heat pump system, which’ll heat water for use without fossil fuels, to trial at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Advertisement

ActionZero is to manufacture and install a heat pump system, EscoPod solutions, at Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee.

EscoPod captures source heat from air and water to meet carbon reduction and cost saving goals.

The initiative is set to decrease carbonisation on the Bons Secours site by 63%.

Advertisement

CEO of ActionZero Denis Collins says Tralee is an ideal location to trial the new system as the area is interested in reducing its carbonisation.

The company is set to open a research and development facility in Tralee.

Denis Collins outlines the function of a heat pump system.