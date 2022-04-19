Advertisement
Green energy company to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two years

Apr 19, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Green energy company to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two years
Green energy company ActionZero has announced a partnership with Bon Secours Health System to drastically reduce carbon emissions across the group’s network of hospitals. The deal will see ActionZero’s dedicated heat pump system for the healthcare industry installed in hospitals. The EscoPod AZH heats water for use throughout the complex without the need for fossil fuels. The first project will be delivered at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, with plans to roll out the technology across the healthcare group’s sites. At the announcement from left, Paul Foley - Group Director of Supply Chain Bon Secours, Denis Collins - CEO ActionZero, Cormac Murphy- COO ActionZero, Gerry Ryan - Manager of Facilities &amp; Maintenance Bon Secours, TJ O’ Connor - CEO Bon Secours Tralee. Photo: Valerie. O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A green energy company is to create 40 jobs in Kerry over the next two years.

ActionZero, based in Cork, has announced a partnership with Bon Secours Health System to reduce carbon emissions across the groups network of hospitals.

The green energy company is implementing a heat pump system, which’ll heat water for use without fossil fuels, to trial at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

ActionZero is to manufacture and install a heat pump system, EscoPod solutions, at Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee.

EscoPod captures source heat from air and water to meet carbon reduction and cost saving goals.

The initiative is set to decrease carbonisation on the Bons Secours site by 63%.

CEO of ActionZero Denis Collins says Tralee is an ideal location to trial the new system as the area is interested in reducing its carbonisation.

The company is set to open a research and development facility in Tralee.

Denis Collins outlines the function of a heat pump system.

