Green cert training to take place in Kerry

Oct 29, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Green cert training to take place in Kerry
Students in Kerry can now complete their green cert training in the county.

Farm skills demonstrations, assessments and all terrain vehicle training are taking place in Kilgarvan and are facilitated by Farm Ed Ltd.

The blended learning programme will consist of online, in-class, and on-farm learning experiences, leading to QQI Level 5 and 6 qualifications.

Students would have previously had to travel to Teagasc training centres outside Kerry or to the Agricultural College in Pallaskenry to complete the farming course.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has welcomed changes to the process in completing the green cert farming qualification.

