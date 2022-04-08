Greater Tralee area has sixth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country

A Kerry local electoral area has the sixth highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country.

Tralee LEA recorded 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the two weeks leading up to April 4th.

That’s according to figures available on the Government’s COVID-19 data hub.

Advertisement

Tralee’s local electoral area has an incidence rate of 2,300 cases per 100,000 over the 14 day period and ranks as the sixth highest LEA in the country

The national incidence rate is 1,670.4 per 100,000 and three other Kerry LEAs are also above the national average.

In the Castleisland LEA there were 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases which gave the area an incidence rate of 1959.8, and the Killarney LEA has an incidence rate of 1830.6 after 542 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Advertisement

501 cases were identified in the Listowel LEA which had an incidence rate of 1747.2 per 100,000 population.

Corca Dhuibhne LEA’s incidence rate is below the national average at 1628.9 after 231 cases were confirmed.

Kenmare LEA had the lowest incidence rate of 1480.3 with 371 confirmed cases.

Advertisement

Overall, 2,341 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kerry in the fortnight up to April 4th.

Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Kerry and 42 patients are being treated in hospital with the virus.