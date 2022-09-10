Advertisement
Grass growth in Kerry highest in Munster and above national average

Sep 10, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrynews
The grass growth rate in Kerry is 46kg this week, which is the highest in Munster and above the national average.
That’s according to Pasture Base which is a grassland management tool run by Teagasc which recorded the national average at 35kg per day this week.
The data base found that Cavan has the highest rate, at 66kg, while Dublin recorded the lowest rate at 11kg.
This week the grass growth rate in Munster was an average of 31kg.
The projected grass growth for Munster in the coming week is expected to be 39kg.

