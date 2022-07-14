Grants of up to €50,000 available to renovate vacant properties in Kerry

Grants of up to 50,000 euro will be available to first time buyers in Kerry, who opt to purchase a vacant or derelict house.

The funding, which ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 euro, will also be given to 'fresh start' applicants.

The scheme, which is available through Kerry County Council, will prioritise applications in areas where the level of vacancy or dereliction is high.

Properties considered for inclusion must be vacant for two years or more and built before 1993.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement and says it'll breathe new life into communities.