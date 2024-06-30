Advertisement
Grants of up to €5,000 for owners of vacant traditional houses get expert conservation advice

Jun 30, 2024 14:02 By radiokerrynews
Grants of up to €5,000 for owners of vacant traditional houses get expert conservation advice
The Department of Housing and Heritage has announced grants of up to €5,000 to help owners of vacant traditional houses get expert conservation advice.

This is part of the Conservation Advice Grant Scheme, which follows a successful pilot programme last year.

The grant is for those who want to avail of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

It would provide up to 67% of the cost, up to a maximum of €5,000, for a conservation expert to survey the building and provide tailored advice on necessary repairs and improvements.

This advice should help restore the building’s character, energy efficiency, and overall condition.

Applications must be made by 5pm on 31st July.

