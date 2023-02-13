Government yet to confirm if it'll mark Ballyseedy massacre centenary

The Government has yet to confirm if it will mark the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre on March 6th.

Responding to a query from Radio Kerry News, the Department of the Taoiseach pointed to a Civil War conference taking place in February, and said it would be publishing details of its commemoration programme late next month.

The government has been accused by some historians and authors of failing to properly mark the major events of the Civil War under its decade of centenaries programme.

Responding to a query as on whether An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will issue an apology, as called for by Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley, and any plans for an event to mark the centenary of the Ballyseedy massacre on March 6th, the Department of the Taoiseach said the Government's objective throughout the Decade of Centenaries has been to ensure a meaningful, inclusive, and sensitive approach, which recognises the legitimacy of all traditions and values mutual respect and historical authenticity.

It said the commemorative programme for 2023 - the final year of the Decade of Centenaries – is expected to be published at the end of February.

It is not known if that programme will include any event at Ballyseedy memorial or if Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend any event marking the date.

The Department noted that a government supported Civil War in Kerry conference takes place in Tralee from the 23 to the 25th of February.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin is holding its centenary commemoration at Ballyseedy on Sunday the 5th of March, with party president Mary Lou McDonald giving the keynote address.