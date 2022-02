The Government's retrofitting scheme is being welcomed by the Kerry branch of the Green Party.

The state is set to offer grants of up to €25,000 to improve energy ratings in homes, with the aim of retrofitting 500,000 houses by 2030.

Green party representatives in Kerry say the scheme will create jobs for skilled labour.

They are also encouraging people to use the 'one-stop-shops' which have been set up to make the retrofitting process easy.