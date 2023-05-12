Advertisement
Government needs to intervene now in insurance industry's treatment of adventure tourism providers

May 12, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Government needs to intervene now in insurance industry's treatment of adventure tourism providers
The Government needs to intervene in the insurance industry's treatment of adventure tourism providers to ensure they don’t go out of business.

There are many such businesses in Kerry, that run activities including those in the water and on mountains.

A number of these types of adventure businesses in Kerry have closed their doors in recent years, because of being unable to get insurance, or the elevated cost of it.

This is due to the lack of competition in adventure tourism insurance.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform says the government has to act now, saying there are three specific asks to ensure adventure tourism providers don't go out of business.

