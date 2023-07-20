Government investigating reports Russian drone had parts that were made in Tralee-based company

The government's investigating reports a Russian drone, shot down in Ukraine, had parts that were made in Ireland.

Reports on social media showed small carburetor engine parts of downed Russian and Iranian made attack drones with 'Tillotson made in Ireland' stamps on them.

Tillotson, a global company with a manufacturing base in Clash Industrial estate Tralee, said its parts are commonly faked to hide misuse of parts in such military equipment.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Tillotson said most of its products are used in ordinary lawn and garden equipment like chainsaws and strimmers or for recreational use in go-karts and mini bikes. While it does not design for military applications some of the smaller engines that use its products can be adapted for that purpose so it works with the Irish government to monitor downstream misuse of its products.

It also works with the Conflict Research Arms organisation, which investigates the use of illegal weaponry in conflict zones to prevent such use. A three-year investigation by CAR recently found that parts in such military drones can be faked to look like they are made by Tillotson in order to hide their true origin.

Tillotson also said its aware that its parts are commonly faked in garden tools in China and its working with the Chinese government to register its brand and stop this practice.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the reports are being taken seriously but he doesn't believe any Irish companies had evaded sanctions.

One possibility being examined is that the part could have been obtained ' by a third party' in order to evade sanctions.

Defence and Security Expert Declan Power says it's important to find out how it happened: