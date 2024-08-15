Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas

A body representing the country's leading environmental groups is calling on the Government to publish delayed legislation promising to deal with marine protected areas.

The Fair Seas group, along with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, has been surveying marine areas off Kerry this week on the sailing research vessel, Celtic Mist.

It says the promised legislation to govern marine protected areas is more than 14 months late.

Advertisement

Jack O'Donovan Trá is communications officer with Fair Seas.

He says legislation to protect our seas and marine life can be achieved along with dialogue, consultation and 'buy in' from farmers and fishermen: