Advertisement
News

Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas

Aug 15, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Government called on to publish delayed legislation on marine protected areas
Share this article

A body representing the country's leading environmental groups is calling on the Government to publish delayed legislation promising to deal with marine protected areas.

The Fair Seas group, along with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, has been surveying marine areas off Kerry this week on the sailing research vessel, Celtic Mist.

It says the promised legislation to govern marine protected areas is more than 14 months late.

Advertisement

Jack O'Donovan Trá is communications officer with Fair Seas.

He says legislation to protect our seas and marine life can be achieved along with dialogue, consultation and 'buy in' from farmers and fishermen:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
Advertisement
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Kerry company to create 50 jobs over next three years
Advertisement

Recommended

Butler Nominated For Golden Glove Award
Samantha Cookes further remanded in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
New industrial estate to be built at Mile Height in Tralee
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus