Government called on to establish refugee agency to deal with migration

The Government needs to establish a refugee agency to prepare for future migration and international protection.

That’s according to the CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Brian Killoran who says it's essential to prepare for the next crisis that will occur.

Mr Killoran says there's a lack of communication at a national and local level when it comes to accommodating refugees.

Advertisement

Mr Killoran says the lack of planning can lead to exploitation which may inflame an anti-migrant sentiment.

He says people with legitimate concerns on services need to be cautious of the small cohort of people who are looking to instigate a negative public reaction on migrants.

Mr Killoran explains why a long-term plan is important: