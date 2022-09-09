Advertisement
News

Government called on to establish refugee agency to deal with migration

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Government called on to establish refugee agency to deal with migration Government called on to establish refugee agency to deal with migration
Share this article

The Government needs to establish a refugee agency to prepare for future migration and international protection.

That’s according to the CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Brian Killoran who says it's essential to prepare for the next crisis that will occur.

Mr Killoran says there's a lack of communication at a national and local level when it comes to accommodating refugees.

Advertisement

Mr Killoran says the lack of planning can lead to exploitation which may inflame an anti-migrant sentiment.

He says people with legitimate concerns on services need to be cautious of the small cohort of people who are looking to instigate a negative public reaction on migrants.

Mr Killoran explains why a long-term plan is important:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus