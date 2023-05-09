Government analysis suggests over 3,900 tourism jobs displaced in Kerry

A Government analysis suggests over 3,900 (3,946) tourism jobs and €146.2 million in tourism revenue have been displaced in Kerry.

This is due to hotel bed shortages, as a result of securing accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers.

These details have been revealed in today’s Irish Times, which states these figures, analysing the situation in 20 tourism towns around the country, were given to Ministers last week.

It’s estimated 10,000 tourism jobs have been displaced nationally, with the greatest impact being felt in Killarney, where the effect on revenue to April this year is estimated at more than €100 (€100.8) million – with 2,722 jobs displaced.

Tralee is ranked third on the list, with an €32 million in tourism revenue and 874 jobs displaced.

Dingle is 12th on the list, estimated to have lost on out 350 jobs and €13 million revenue.

About a third of accommodation beds are now contracted to the State, for Ukrainians and asylum seekers from other countries.

Fáilte Ireland is understood to have drawn up suggestions for Covid-type supports for affected businesses.

It’s expected options for supports will be developed before the budget.

A statement says Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin continues to raise with Government colleagues her concerns about the potential possible impacts on tourism businesses of a significant portion of national hotel stock no longer being available to tourism due to humanitarian accommodation needs.