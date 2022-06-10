Goat roaming around Tralee

A goat has been spotted roaming around Tralee.

The puck goat, which has two large distinctive horns, has been seen in Ballymullen in recent days.

Radio Kerry listeners say they saw four men trying to catch the animal after midnight last night, but they failed.

Gardaí say they’ve received calls in recent weeks notifying them of a goat and a kid in the Ballymullen area; they’ve managed to direct it off the road but failed to catch it.

Gardaí say the dog warden has also been notified.

Update on #goatwatch in Tralee. Caller says goat was there at 12.30am last night when 4 lads in a car tried to catch him. They failed miserably.🐐 https://t.co/cVYr3YVXi1 — Jerry O'Sullivan (@jerosullivanRK) June 10, 2022