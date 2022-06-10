Advertisement
Goat roaming around Tralee

Jun 10, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Goat roaming around Tralee
Pic by: Ross Hennessy
A goat has been spotted roaming around Tralee.

The puck goat, which has two large distinctive horns, has been seen in Ballymullen in recent days.

Radio Kerry listeners say they saw four men trying to catch the animal after midnight last night, but they failed.

Gardaí say they’ve received calls in recent weeks notifying them of a goat and a kid in the Ballymullen area; they’ve managed to direct it off the road but failed to catch it.

Gardaí say the dog warden has also been notified.

