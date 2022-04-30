Advertisement
Global festival to bring Kerry diaspora back to county

Apr 30, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
The Global Irish Festival Series, a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs initiative, in partnership with Local Authorities, will take place along the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo, Donegal, Kerry and Limerick this year to encourage diaspora to return home to visit Ireland. Pictured at the announcement at EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum, were (l-r) Seán Scally, Community &amp; Tourism Department, Kerry County Council, Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, Molly Tobin, Harpist , Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD
A global festival aims to bring the Kerry diaspora back to the county this year.

The Global Irish Festival Series is a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs initiative, and aims to attract diaspora back to Ireland.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, has announced that events will take place in Kerry as part of the festival.

The Series will support Kerry County Council on the Homecoming Kerry An Turas Mór initiative, which takes place in October.

Details on the events in Kerry will be announced in the coming months.

