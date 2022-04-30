Global festival to bring Kerry diaspora back to county

A global festival aims to bring the Kerry diaspora back to the county this year.

The Global Irish Festival Series is a Fáilte Ireland and Department of Foreign Affairs initiative, and aims to attract diaspora back to Ireland.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, has announced that events will take place in Kerry as part of the festival.

The Series will support Kerry County Council on the Homecoming Kerry An Turas Mór initiative, which takes place in October.

Details on the events in Kerry will be announced in the coming months.