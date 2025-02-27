Advertisement
Glin takeaway brings home two awards at Irish Takeaway Awards

Feb 27, 2025
Glin takeaway brings home two awards at Irish Takeaway Awards
A Glin takeaway has won two awards at the 2025 Irish Takeaway Awards.

Glin Grub was awarded both Kebab and Pizza of the Year 2025 for the Munster region.

The award ceremony, organised by NI Media, took place in Sligo on Monday.

