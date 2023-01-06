Advertisement
Gleneagle recognised by employer excellence

Jan 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Pictured left to right: Patrick O'Donoghue, Mike Woods, Eilis Loughrey, Jack McCarthy, Breffni Ingerton, John Dolan, Ann O'Leary and Chido Mukambi of The Gleneagle hotel. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney has become one of the first in Ireland to achieve the mark of emplyer excellence through Fáilte Ireland’s new Employer Excellence Programme.

Fáilte Ireland, together with Great Place to Work, launched the programme in September with the aim of supporting tourism businesses to drive employee engagement and build a great workplace culture.

It identifies businesses that are rewarding and appealing workplaces.

CEO of The Gleneagle Group Patrick O’Donoghue says they’re delighted with the recognition, adding their team is their greatest asset and essential in delivering exceptional guest experiences.

