The Gleneagle Group held its annual employee awards ceremony.
The awards are to recognise the team's professionalism and commitment.
The top honours of employee of the year were awarded to Connor Landers from The Gleneagle Hotel, Yvonne O’Sullivan from The Maritime Hotel, and Ceara Scanlon from The Gleneagle Group.
The Gleneagle Hotel
Manager of the Year: Vova Bilokhvost
Best New Starter: Dalal Habita
Leadership Award: Christina Nolan
World’s Best Colleague: Erik Erno Tellitu
Excellence in Customer Service: Viera Feciskaninova
Special Recognition Awards: Chido Prudence Dube, Mike Woods.
The Maritime Hotel
Manager of the Year: Philly Spillane
Best New Starter: Nataliia Lutska
Leadership Award: Gerard O’Keeffe
World’s Best Colleague: Elvis Apenitis
Excellence in Customer Service award: Millie Thorpe
Special Recognition Awards: Zanda Apenite, Helen O’Shea.
Shared services categories of The Gleneagle Group
Excellence in Action Award: Sheena Cahill
Excellence in Customer Service Award: Dorothy Daly
Special Recognition Awards: Clare Grimes, Eileen Doherty