Gleneagle Group honours employees at awards ceremony

Jan 28, 2025 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Gleneagle Group honours employees at awards ceremony
The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney
The Gleneagle Group held its annual employee awards ceremony.

The awards are to recognise the team's professionalism and commitment.

The top honours of employee of the year were awarded to Connor Landers from The Gleneagle Hotel, Yvonne O’Sullivan from The Maritime Hotel, and Ceara Scanlon from The Gleneagle Group.

The Gleneagle Hotel

Manager of the Year: Vova Bilokhvost

Best New Starter: Dalal Habita

Leadership Award: Christina Nolan

World’s Best Colleague: Erik Erno Tellitu

Excellence in Customer Service: Viera Feciskaninova

Special Recognition Awards: Chido Prudence Dube, Mike Woods.

 

The Maritime Hotel

Manager of the Year: Philly Spillane

Best New Starter: Nataliia Lutska

Leadership Award: Gerard O’Keeffe

World’s Best Colleague: Elvis Apenitis

Excellence in Customer Service award: Millie Thorpe

Special Recognition Awards: Zanda Apenite, Helen O’Shea.

Shared services categories of The Gleneagle Group

Excellence in Action Award: Sheena Cahill

Excellence in Customer Service Award: Dorothy Daly

Special Recognition Awards: Clare Grimes, Eileen Doherty

