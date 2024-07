Members of the Glenderry Coast Guard and Banna Rescue continued the search for a missing hiker today.

46-year-old Sebastian Jaworski was last seen twelve days ago at the summit of Mount Brandon on Sunday, 23rd June.

The focus of the search is now shifted to along the North Kerry coastline after his personal property was found on Banna Beach.

Anyone with any information or who has found anything that may be of relevance is asked to contact Dingle Garda station on 066 915 1522.