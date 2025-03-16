Advertisement
News

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway

Mar 16, 2025 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway
Share this article

Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane's St. Patrick's Day parade currently underway.

The parade took off from Glenbeigh GAA grounds.

Parade organiser Mary B. Teehan says it's a fantastic day for the three communities to come together.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Civic reception to welcome Mayor of Holyoke Massachusetts to Tralee
Advertisement
Water supply restored in Tralee area this evening
Woman who died following car crash this week named locally
Advertisement

Recommended

Civic reception to welcome Mayor of Holyoke Massachusetts to Tralee
Australian victory for Norris
CRONIN AND GALVIN LEAD WEST CORK INTO FINAL DAY
Littlejohn scores on Shamrock Rovers debut
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus