Gardaí urging motorists to continue to drive with care as icy conditions remain on Kerry roads

Gardaí in Kerry are urging motorists to continue to drive with care this afternoon as some icy conditions remain on the county's roads.

Gardaí in Tralee say the Ballinorig road, near Lee Drive, is particularly slippy, while Gardaí in Listowel say some icy conditions are persisting in North Kerry and they are advising people to take additional care.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council has extended its appreciation to the volunteer crews in Kerry Civil Defence who it says provided numerous rescue, transport and community safety tasks in very challenging conditions during the week.