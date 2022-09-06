Gardaí seize illegal car parts in Kilgarvan raids

Gardaí carried out raids of properties in the Kilgarvan area and seized car parts last month as part of an operation targeting a suspected stolen car parts ring.

In statement to Radio Kerry An Gardai Síochána said officers searched a number of properties in the Kenmare area on the 14th and 15th of August.

Property including a van and other vehicle spare parts were seized. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Radio Kerry understands that the raids were in Kilgarvan.

Trade in illegal stolen car parts can run to hundreds of thousands of euro and is often run by organised crime gangs.