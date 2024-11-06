Gardaí seize €47,000 and suspected drugs at Killarney checkpoint

Gardaí have seized €47,000 in cash and discovered suspected drugs while conducting a checkpoint in Killarney.

Gardaí made the discovery during a checkpoint in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were conducting a Mandatory Intoxicating Testing (MIT) checkpoint at 1.30am in the Killarney area this morning.

They stopped a vehicle and while inspecting it Gardaí discovered a large quantity of €50 bank notes and suspected cannabis and ecstasy tablets; the suspected drugs are subject to analysis.

The seized cash remains at Killarney Garda Station pending transportation to Property and Evidence Management System (PEMS).

Gardaí say an investigation into the incident is now underway.