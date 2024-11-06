Advertisement
News

Gardaí seize €47,000 and suspected drugs at Killarney checkpoint

Nov 6, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seize €47,000 and suspected drugs at Killarney checkpoint
Share this article

Gardaí have seized €47,000 in cash and discovered suspected drugs while conducting a checkpoint in Killarney.

Gardaí made the discovery during a checkpoint in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were conducting a Mandatory Intoxicating Testing (MIT) checkpoint at 1.30am in the Killarney area this morning.

Advertisement

They stopped a vehicle and while inspecting it Gardaí discovered a large quantity of €50 bank notes and suspected cannabis and ecstasy tablets; the suspected drugs are subject to analysis.

The seized cash remains at Killarney Garda Station pending transportation to Property and Evidence Management System (PEMS).

Gardaí say an investigation into the incident is now underway.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Advertisement
North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder
Kerry County Council is seeking planning approval to progress redevelopment of Áras Phádraig
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry woman remanded in custody in relation to alleged Knockanure murder
NY Kerry Association President says too much money spent on US elections by both parties
Owner dog stolen from Kilcummin appeals for information on pet’s whereabouts
Sinn Féin adds second candidate to general election ticket in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus