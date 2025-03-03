Gardaí are seeking the public's help in their investigations into two seperate burglaries that occurred in Kerry over the last three days.

An intruder broke into a restaurant in the Inishfallen area of Killarney, in the early hours of this morning, between 5am and 6.15am.

It's believed they entered via a back door, and it's not yet known what was taken from the premises.

Gardaí in Killarney want to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious at that time.

In the second incident, two expensive pairs of sunglasses and a number of other items were taken from a private house in Causeway, either on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning.

Garda Aidan O'Mahony made this appeal to the public:

Gardaí seek witnesses to burglaries in Killarney and Moyvane

